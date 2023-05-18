Council appoints new chief executive

The West Coast Regional Council has appointed a new chief executive — the fourth in three years.

Darryl Lew, until recently the national director operations planning for the Department of Conservation (Doc) in Wellington, will take up the role at Paroa on June 1.

Mr Lew brings extensive local government experience prior to working for Doc, having also had a spell in the management team at the Otago Regional Council about 15 years ago.

Current chief executive Heather Mabin, who announced her shock resignation the day the new council was inducted last October, has agreed to stay on for an agreed transition period.

Regional council chairman Peter Haddock yesterday said Mr Lew had been appointed following "a rigorous process".

A panel had interviewed three prospective candidates on May 5.

"Darryl is a highly experienced leader with many years in senior management roles. His experience is vital for the West Coast given the importance of our flood and erosion infrastructure to our communities," Cr Haddock said.

"We have a significant work programme ahead of us."

This included shepherding the Waiho River, Hokitika and Greymouth flood resilience projects, as well as the outcome of the Westport support package announced last week.

Mr Lew had started out as a hydrologist with considerable involvement in and oversight of river engineering, flood control and drainage schemes in previous regional and local government roles.

He subsequently built a wide knowledge base in the science and land management, district planning and other Resource Management Act functions in various roles.

More recently, in his national role with Doc, he had a hand in managing the project teams for the redevelopment at the Ōpārara Arches, Dolomite Point in Punakaiki and the Pike29 Memorial Track, as well as the department’s roading network on the West Coast.

Mr Lew said he had really enjoyed time spent on the West Coast in his last role.

"I feel privileged to have the opportunity to now join the regional council with the infrastructure programme and other big projects ahead of it. Having a sound technical background across the core functions of council, I want to be able to support the staff with their roles as well as the councillors as we address the challenges for the future."

He underscored his role in the council’s ongoing commitment to its working partnership with Poutini Ngāi Tahu.

Cr Haddock said Ms Mabin would officially finish at the end of May, but she had agreed to enable a transition into June.

Her exit follows a significant period of upheaval, which culminated in the rolling of former chairman Allan Birchfield at the end of March, and the ongoing renewal of the senior management structure.

By Brendon McMahon