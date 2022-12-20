Council busy preparing for regulatory changes

Many aspects of West Coast land use and practice are affected by far-reaching new rules or upcoming law changes from the Government.

Among those changes calling on West Coast Regional Council time was the requirement for further submissions on the National Environmental Standard for Plantation Forestry, which the council has already provided on several occasions, the council’s resource management committee meeting heard this week.

The latest submission was around new provisions regarding the adverse effects of permanent carbon afforestation, and in support of forest management plans and improving wildfire risk management.

In the latest submission, the council reiterated its previous concerns about managing forest slash practices, and the social and economic effects of plantation forestry on rural communities.

The Government also sought final feedback from the council on the wording of the National Policy Statement and the National Environmental Standard to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in industrial settings.

As well, the resource management reform legislation — the Natural and Built Environments Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill — was released in the middle of November. The council has until January 30 to make submissions.

Last month, the Ministry for the Environment released its report and recommendations on proposed changes to wetland provisions in the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management, and the National Environmental Standard for Freshwater.

Consultation on both of these has been ongoing for the council for over a year.

Within the wetland proposals, the ministry is recommending a national list of "exotic pasture species" and strengthening offsetting provisions.

There were also changes and corrections to stock exclusion regulations, and additional controls on the mining consent process and for mining of minerals generally — with big implications also for coal mining.

The council has been notified that from November 30 it became a legal requirement for it to have regard to the National Adaptation Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan.

These apply when the council is preparing or changing RMA regional policy statements, regional plans and district plans — such as the Te Tai o Poutini Plan.

By: Brendon McMahon, Local democracy reporter