Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Council cans consultation on annual plan

    Heather Mabin
    The West Coast Regional Council will not be consulting the public for the 2021-22 annual plan.


    With a ratified 30% rates rise for this year and projected rates rises (excluding the uniform annual general charge) of 10% in the two following years, the council yesterday followed the chief executive's advice that the usual round of public submissions was not necessary for the 2022/23 annual plan.

    Council chief executive Heather Mabin noted the council was late in finalising its 10-year Long Term Plan for 2021-31, following public consultation.

    Adopting the Long Term Plan "so late" in October meant another round of public consultation now was not really necessary "unless significant issues arise".

    In her report, Ms Mabin said the adopted 2021-31 LTP embedded a budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

    "Given the recent adoption of the LTP, the council should be able to follow a streamlined process of preparation and adoption of the Annual Plan 2022/23.

    "Unless there is a significant matter that triggers council's significance and engagement policy, no further public consultation is required," Ms Mabin said in her report.

    A separate special consultative process might be held for the adoption of fees and charges once a review of the current charges had been completed.

    - By Brendon McMahon
    Local Democracy reporter

