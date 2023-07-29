Council makes seabed mining submission

The West Coast Regional Council has made a submission to the environment select committee over its inquiry into seabed mining.

The committee recently initiated an inquiry into seabed mining in the coastal marine area, the exclusive economic zone and part of the continental shelf, to examine the potential benefits and risks of seabed mining activities in New Zealand.

A report to the council’s resource management committee this month noted staff made the decision late in the submission period to make a brief submission.

Planning and science manager Fiona Thomson told the committee council would need to build functional capability around seabed mining if it were advanced in the future, to cover it.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae was opposed to it.

The council submission also outlined the responsibilities council had for managing the effects of activities in the coastal marine area, including oil spill responses, under the New Zealand coastal policy statement and the Resource Management Act.

It also flagged concerns about potential significant adverse effects it could have on environmental and cultural values.

Council wanted a say in any future proposal to ensure that the duties and functions required by the national legislation framework for seabed mining "can be undertaken".

By Brendon Mcmahon