Council needs to revisit how much to borrow

West Coast Regional Council staff and elected officials visit the Wanganui Riverearlier this year. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

With no new money from the government coffers in the Budget to subsidise flood schemes, the West Coast Regional Council is having to revisit how it funds projects.

The council also has ballooning costs with the Te Tai o Poutini Plan (TTPP) — expected to be up to $6 million — to consider in the next couple of years.

So far the cost of the imposed regional one plan for the West Coast has been levied through rate increases and a $1.1 million loan.

Although the TTPP is seen as a blueprint for the Government’s new regional plan model under the Resource Management Act reforms, the full cost looks set to lie with the 20,000 rateable properties on the Coast.

That either means more rating, or another loan.

The regional council is already projected to impose a general rates increase of 10%, in line with its 2021-31 long-term plan.

Chief executive Heather Mabin said it was clear the council would not receive any more infrastructure money in the next year.

Also, the implications for the regional council’s own $10.2 million Westport scheme — after the Government chipped in $22.9 million last week — had yet to be worked through, she said.

Ms Mabin said now it was clear the Government had prioritised the North Island recovery and the West Coast would have to think again.

"At this stage that has been unsuccessful due to the money going to Cyclone Gabrielle [recovery]."

Instead it would have to find a way internally.

"We now need to revisit how much — if any — we need to borrow."

The council was previously committed in the long-term plan to borrow up to $5.4 million for the Wanganui River rating district scheme at Hari Hari, plus part of the Westport scheme.

Meanwhile, new modelling of the Wanganui River, where the riverbed level is continually rising and constraining existing stopbanks, also had implications for a further rethink, she said.

In 2021, Hari Hari ratepayers rejected a $9 million scheme previously proposed for the river.

Ms Mabin said that scheme would need more investigation in light of the latest modelling and via community consultation.

The council’s annual plan is due to adopted by June 30 and because it was within the rates targets in the LTP, there was no need to consult the public again.

"There were no big elements we needed to consult on."

Prior to the June council meetings, newly-appointed chief executive Daryl Lew would be briefed through a further workshop to bring him up to speed. That meeting would also sign off the 2023-24 budget.

"It’s definitely on target," Ms Mabin said.



BRENDON MCMAHON Local democracy reporter