Council replaces chairman

Allan Birchfield

Allan Birchfield hurried out of the West Coast Regional Council chambers in Greymouth yesterday, seconds after five of six councillors voted to sack him as chairman.

Some spoke of the danger of the whole council being sacked.

New chairman Cr Peter Haddock, voted to the position five minutes later, stressed the need to work as a team and said if the current impasse between management and governance could not be righted "we could find ourselves with a commissioner".

The vote showed even the three new councillors Cr Birchfield had shoulder-tapped to stand last election had lost confidence in him as chairman.

In a final defiant act, Cr Birchfield presided as chairman yesterday morning, but neglected to open with the prayer he had previously insisted on at the start of every meeting.

It was his first meeting after a four-month leave of absence over concerns with his chairmanship.

Cr Haddock has been acting chairman since December.

He first attempted to nominate new Westport councillor Frank Dooley, who declined the nomination after describing the "toxic environment" he encountered upon his arrival on the council after the October elections.

Cr Dooley then nominated Cr Haddock, cementing the role he has kept for the past four months.

By Brendon McMahon