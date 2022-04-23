Saturday, 23 April 2022

Council sticks with ballot status quo

    West Coast regional councillors have decided to stick with an alphabetically-ordered ballot paper for the local body elections later this year.

    All councils have been asked to consider three options for the October 8 triennial election: alphabetical, pseudo-random (names drawn out of a hat randomly with voting papers printed in that order), or randomly allocated by computer.

    Chairman Cr Allan Birchfield said he preferred the alphabetical order. Voters were "not stupid" and could figure out their preference regardless.

    Cr Peter Ewen agreed. Cr John Hill said he preferred a randomised order. Cr Debra Magner said whatever system was chosen probably had little effect on voter preference anyway.

    "We just don’t have that many candidates."

    Cr Laura Coll-McLaughlin said she had no preference.

    Crs Brett Cummings and Stuart Challenger preferred alphabetical.

    Nominations for candidates for the elections are due in July.

    By Brendon McMahon

