Councillor defends position in dredge deal struck with council unit

West Coast Regional Council chairman Allan Birchfield is standing by his part in the deal struck with a council business unit over his Ngahere dredge — but says he would not have done it with hindsight.

In 2012, the councillor owned and operated the dredge, which worked near Blackball for 20 years, and said he was ready to let it go, rather than cutting it up for scrap.

Cr Birchfield said Randal Beal and Phil McKinnell from the council business unit, vector control services (VCS), had approached him originally saying they wanted to expand the VCS business into resource consent work.

"They said, ‘Look, what if we reapply for the consent, get the consent and market it?" he said.

VCS believed there was an economic opportunity for the dredge given the potential in the permit area, and the 25 to 30 people it would employ.

"To be honest, I was talked into this deal ... that it would be a great thing for the district.

"I was finished with it," Cr Birchfield said.

"I said, ‘OK, if you want to have a go, go for it’.

"I was basically over it."

Cr Birchfield agreed to talk to Local Democracy Reporting after media reported details of the deal struck with his council’s business unit.

Cr Birchfield said he believed he had declared a conflict of interest around the VCS deal at the council table.

"I would have, but it’s a long time ago. It was discussed.

"In my own mind, I don’t feel I’ve done anything wrong. I accepted a commercial offer that could have done a lot of good for the district.

"In hindsight, I wish to hell I never had anything to do with it."

Cr Birchfield said he believed VCS was operating independently at the time and the deal with his company should have included a confidentiality agreement.

"I actually thought I was dealing with VCS — I thought it was separate. I’ve only learned this [was not the case] after."

The venture included two other farming partners downstream of the dredge and in the permit area.

The farms were to be sold with the dredge as a package, Cr Birchfield said.

VCS would undertake the consent application, market the dredge, and be recompensed once it was sold.

"That was their way of earning a share in the project. There was never any suggestion that I would pay for the consent."

However, Cr Birchfield said he continued to contribute fees to keep the mining permit current.

"It was a joint venture."

The consents to keep the dredge operable were gained by VCS.

"As far as I’m concerned the agreement still stands: if it is ever sold, VCS get their share of it."

The dredge had been brought back into operation a couple of times to give potential buyers a working demonstration, activating the consent.

Cr Birchfield noted VCS had wound down considerably since the original deal and the downstream farms were no longer part of the sale package.

He noted the whole dredge and farm package had been worth over $20 million.

By Brendon McMahon