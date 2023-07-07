Court to review 427% hike in lines charge

A shock 427% electricity charge increase imposed on Buller's community-owned lines company is set for a judicial review in the High Court.

Buller Electricity, the Westport-based lines network company that supplies most consumers in the Buller district, has lodged a legal challenge opposing the increase in transmission charges.

BEL director Shannon Hollis said the judicial review against the Electricity Authority and Transpower was set down for over three days from July 31.

"This hearing will determine the legality of Transpower's reclassification of BEL's assets."

The court action on behalf of Buller consumers had already resulted in an interim stay on would have been the 427% increase passed on to consumers from April 1 this year.

This followed final notification in December last year from Transpower that it would be raising transmission charges to the district.

Ms Hollis said the economic hardship resulting from the imposed increase was foremost of their concern, particularly when Westport was still reeling from the effects of the July 2021 flood.

The feedback from consumers was that the 427% increase would send some over the edge, at a time when huge increases in rates, mortgages and insurance payments were also starting to bite.

That was on top of continuing uncertainty for some Westport residents yet to learn the fate of their homes following the flooding.

"Generally, consumers are concerned across the board."

Buller Electricity was the only lines company in the country where the Electricity Authority and Transpower "have exercised this discretion".

"At the end of the day they issued their decision, then we had to start the ball rolling with the court process... we had to go into bat straight away."

In February, an interim arrangement was reached pausing any increases arising from Transpower's reclassification of Buller Electricity assets until the judicial review application was resolved.

"As a result (Buller Electricity) reduced the price increases previously notified to electricity retailers and asked that they adjust their pricing in line with this."

- By Brendon McMahon

Local democracy reporter

Public interest journalism funded through NZ On Air

