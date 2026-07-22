Crackdown on drug supply helps to support families: police

Police executed search warrants in Westport today. Photo: ODT files

West Coast police have seized drugs and items related to the sale and supply of illicit drugs following searches.

Operation Boston was set up to target the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Westport community, police said in a statement.

It resulted in the seizure of an amount of cannabis, methamphetamine and other material today.

“While targeting and holding accountable those responsible for the supply of illicit drugs remains a key focus, the operation was also designed to address the wider harm caused by organised crime within our communities,” Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Lyford said.

“Organised crime groups profit from addiction and vulnerability, often leaving lasting impacts on individuals, families and communities.”

Police and partners from the Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (ROCC) work programme identified a further 12 households experiencing the impacts of organised crime and addiction.

Follow-up visits were made to offer assistance and connection through referrals to community-based support.

Police acknowledged that addiction was a complex issue that affected individuals, families and communities. By working with other agencies and community organisations, Police aimed to reduce demand for illicit drugs while strengthening support networks for those who need help.

Det Snr Sgt Lyford said charges were being considered following Wednesday’s searches.

“We continue to work hard to hold offenders accountable for the sale and supply of illicit drugs.

“We want to help the West Coast community address the harm that organised crime and drugs cause and encourage anyone seeking help for drug-related issues to reach out to health providers, support services or community organisations.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing and organised criminal activity was urged to make a report through 105, either online or over the phone, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media