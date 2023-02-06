Monday, 6 February 2023

Crews working to clear West Coast highway

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Workers have been out since dawn trying to clear SH6 on the West Coast. Photo: Waka Kotahi
    Workers have been out since dawn trying to clear SH6 on the West Coast. Photo: Waka Kotahi
    Road crews have been out since dawn working to reopen State Highway 6 between Ross and Haast after wild weather brought flooding and slips to the West Coast yesterday.

    The section of state highway was closed yesterday afternoon after heavy rain brought down trees and caused slips along the route, including a large slip at Lake Ianthe between Ross and Harihari.

    A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said sections of the highway between Haast Pass and Franz Josef, and Ross and Whataroa were on track to reopen about midday.

    Travellers were being encouraged to consult Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner.

    Further work was required on the road between Whataroa and Franz Josef, which remains closed as the bad weather has brought down powerlines.

    The spokesperson said the bad weather has left its mark on the highway, with lane and speed restrictions in some places, particularly at the larger slip site near Lake Ianthe.

    Further inspections to SH6 will be carried out after river levels along the lower West Coast recede.

    MetService duty meteorologist Clare O'Connor said 70mm of rain fell on Haast and some areas in the inland ranges of Westland saw in excess of 200mm.

    The slip on SH6 near Lake Ianthe, Harihari. Photo: Waka Kotahi
    The slip on SH6 near Lake Ianthe, Harihari. Photo: Waka Kotahi
    She said conditions in northern parts of the country have eased but some isolated showers were still possible today.

    O'Connor said the country could expect more settled weather in the week ahead.

     

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter