Crews working to clear West Coast highway

Workers have been out since dawn trying to clear SH6 on the West Coast. Photo: Waka Kotahi

Road crews have been out since dawn working to reopen State Highway 6 between Ross and Haast after wild weather brought flooding and slips to the West Coast yesterday.

The section of state highway was closed yesterday afternoon after heavy rain brought down trees and caused slips along the route, including a large slip at Lake Ianthe between Ross and Harihari.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said sections of the highway between Haast Pass and Franz Josef, and Ross and Whataroa were on track to reopen about midday.

Travellers were being encouraged to consult Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner.

Further work was required on the road between Whataroa and Franz Josef, which remains closed as the bad weather has brought down powerlines.

The spokesperson said the bad weather has left its mark on the highway, with lane and speed restrictions in some places, particularly at the larger slip site near Lake Ianthe.

Further inspections to SH6 will be carried out after river levels along the lower West Coast recede.

MetService duty meteorologist Clare O'Connor said 70mm of rain fell on Haast and some areas in the inland ranges of Westland saw in excess of 200mm.

The slip on SH6 near Lake Ianthe, Harihari. Photo: Waka Kotahi

She said conditions in northern parts of the country have eased but some isolated showers were still possible today.

O'Connor said the country could expect more settled weather in the week ahead.