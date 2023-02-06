Crews working to clear West Coast highway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The section of state highway was closed yesterday afternoon after heavy rain brought down trees and caused slips along the route, including a large slip at Lake Ianthe between Ross and Harihari.
A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said sections of the highway between Haast Pass and Franz Josef, and Ross and Whataroa were on track to reopen about midday.
Travellers were being encouraged to consult Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner.
Further work was required on the road between Whataroa and Franz Josef, which remains closed as the bad weather has brought down powerlines.
The spokesperson said the bad weather has left its mark on the highway, with lane and speed restrictions in some places, particularly at the larger slip site near Lake Ianthe.
Further inspections to SH6 will be carried out after river levels along the lower West Coast recede.
MetService duty meteorologist Clare O'Connor said 70mm of rain fell on Haast and some areas in the inland ranges of Westland saw in excess of 200mm.
O'Connor said the country could expect more settled weather in the week ahead.