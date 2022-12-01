Critical injuries in crash between ute and ambulance

One person was critically injured yesterday afternoon when a ute collided with a St John ambulance on its way to a callout, just south of Hokitika.

The collision occurred on State Highway 6 shortly before 4pm at Mananui, between Hokitika and Lake Mahinapua, as both vehicles were travelling in the same direction.

A second ambulance was called to pick up the critically injured ute driver and transport him to Te Nikau Hospital.

The officers in the first ambulance were "shaken but unhurt".

Hokitika Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief fire officer Peter Cuff said while the ute driver was not trapped, he suffered injury and had to be stretchered to the second ambulance.

St John delegated more support people to the scene and the highway was reduced to one lane while the volunteer firefighters oversaw traffic control. The brigade stayed at the scene until 6pm and then handed over to roading crews.

"There was a reasonable volume of traffic as it was a long duration event," Mr Cuff said.

"It was my first incident involving another emergency vehicle in the 26 years I've been in the brigade."

A police spokesman said the serious crash unit was investigating.

- Meg Fulford