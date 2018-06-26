'Darkest days': Grandma's jewellery feeds P habit

A West Coast woman who "ripped off" up to $50,000 in jewellery from her grandmother to feed her methamphetamine (P) habit told the Greymouth District Court this week that on her darkest days she would spend $800 a day on the drug.

The woman and the victim were both granted name suppression by Judge Noel Walsh.

The offender admitted charges of theft from a dwelling, two of possession of utensils, possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis seeds.

Police prosecutor Edana Stark said the woman had been living in a caravan at the victim's address when the theft occurred in the first week of May.

"The defendant took a safe from the victim's bedroom, back to the caravan and forced it open," Ms Stark said.

Police said she then stole jewellery valued at between $40,000 and $50,000, and passports.

She said she had stolen the jewellery because she had a drug debt of $10,000.

The court was told there was no hope of recovering all of the stolen jewellery.

Judge Noel Walsh stood the case down to allow Probation to speak with the offender. Returning to the court, probation officer Patrick Moloney said she and the victim had "partially reconciled".

"She has a very serious drug addiction to both cannabis and methamphetamine and has already self referred to the Rata Drug and Alcohol counselling service," Mr Moloney said.

She was having regular counselling sessions and recognised that she needed residential rehabilitation, but was not yet suitable.

"She is heading in the right direction and is also prepared to do some community work, as well as supervision," he said.

The woman told Judge Walsh that she had been using cannabis daily since she was 14, and progressed to daily use of methamphetamine when she was about 17.

Judge Walsh asked how much, during her "darkest days" was she spending on meth in a day. She replied: "$800 a day, maybe".

She said some of the jewellery, which had a sentimental value to her grandmother, had been returned.

"What do you say to your grandmother given you have ripped her off?" the judge asked.

She replied: "What do you say? I need to get myself better and show her I can. I have apologised."

Judge Walsh said the offender faced five charges, including stealing $40,000 worth of jewellery from her grandmother.

The court was told the grandmother was devastated by the offending and ringing the police to report the theft was the hardest thing she had had to do.

Judge Walsh said the grandmother had asked herself where she had failed her granddaughter.

She said her granddaughter needed counselling and rehabilitation.

The offender was convicted and sentenced to 15 months' supervision and 200 hours of community work, with a comment from the judge that he was giving her the opportunity to change her life.

"I hope you make it -- it's up to you."