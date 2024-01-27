Deluge, lightning strikes hit Westland

Photo: Getty Images

Some parts of the South Island's West Coast received 200 millimetres of rain in six hours overnight.

MetService has orange heavy rain warnings still in place for the Buller, Grey and Tasman Districts this morning.

Forecaster William Nepe said the heaviest rain fell in the ranges near the Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers.

"Several rain gauges in the West Coast, in the Westland District specifically, have in the last six hours received between 150mm and 200mm and some of the hourly rain rates have been in the order of 35mm to 45mm an hour."

He said Haast received 100mm of rain, and the Franz Josef township saw 80mm.

The front delivering the rain was sitting just south of Westport in the Buller District, with heavy rain and lightning strikes recorded in the past hour, Nepe said.

The West Coast Regional Council has been closely watching the weather and deploying staff in Westland.

Council chair Peter Haddock told RNZ on Friday staff would be keeping a close eye on the Waiho River, which was now almost entirely flowing into the neighbouring Tatare Stream after last weekend's deluge.

But the township, roading network and people were at no immediate risk, he said.