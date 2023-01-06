Egg shortage hits the Coast

File photo: Getty Images

Some suppliers have told businesses on the West Coast to brace for the possibility of running out of eggs soon.

Bakeries and cafes have seen prices double for the highly sought-after commodity amid a nationwide egg shortage, along with the stress and time spent trying to source from a dwindling supply.

The egg shortage coincides with the busiest summer in years as visitor numbers on the Coast explode post-Covid.

The Government is phasing out battery-hen eggs, resulting in supply and demand issues nationally.

"We've been lucky we have still been able to get them but they are not always there when we want them," Do Duck In owner Keith Martin said today.

"Our suppliers look after us because we always have a large standard order but at this stage we are crossing our fingers. We have 17 staff employed here. It's not like you can store (eggs) for a long time," Mr Martin said.

"It sounds like it will be ongoing. Why aren't the Government stepping in to do something?"

Blanchfield's Bakery owner Chris Blanchfield said his business had not yet seen the shortage first-hand but he had been forewarned to expect issues.

"We're waiting to see what will happen. That's all we can do."

The price of eggs recently doubled for the bakery, with only a day's notice, and the uncertainty with supply was an added stress.

Robert Harris Café has also felt the pinch with the shortage.

Owner Tracy Pitt said the busy café had "definitely" felt the effects, and right through the busiest period.

"The supply is definitely not there. It's been harder to source them, and they are twice the price."

At the Recreation Hotel, where breakfast numbers have been bursting every morning, the kitchen has had to conserve what eggs they have in stock.

"We've been struggling," owner Brandon Parkinson said. "Because we've been busy with the fine weather too and we've had all the horse race meetings and had the hot rods here. We've been fully booked with all that."

While supply is dire, there is no shortage of demand throughout the Coast, as visitors flock back to the region.

One café manager, who declined to be named, said they had found an alternative source of eggs so they would be good "for another week", but had run out entirely only recently for nearly a week.

On the other hand, Clocktower Café owner Darren Campbell said he had been lucky so far.

Fingers have been pointed all over the place during this shortage, but much of the blame has fallen on the egg farmers, who some consumers think have had 10 years to adapt to the change in guidelines, while farmers say they have faced their own battles with delays in land consents while having to expand to free range, on top of stock feed shortages.

- Arianna Stewart