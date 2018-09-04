Elton John opening act crowdfunding her way to studio

Singer-songwriter Katie Thompson, of Hokitika, is now based in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

Hokitika-born singer-songwriter Katie Thompson - who opened for Elton John - is working on a third album and this time she is using her crowdfunding experience to get to the studio.

Thompson, now based in Christchurch, said it was almost 10 years since her first album, Tall Poppy, was released.

"A whole heap has happened since then. I crowdfunded for my second album, Impossible, and travelled to the United Kingdom to record, meeting many amazing people along the way. An absolute career highlight would have to be opening for Sir Elton John in Dunedin."

Thompson said she was eager to get back into the studio, where she would be working with producer Ben Edwards and a collection of local musicians at his studio, The Sitting Room in Lyttelton, this November.

Edwards has played a key role in the careers of several rising stars in the industry including Marlon Williams, Nadia Reid and Aldous Harding.

The first single was planned to be released in March next year with the album to follow by mid-2019.

"A lot has happened since the last time I was in the studio. I've experienced life and loss, love and laughter, getting older, and learning to let go of what doesn't matter," the West Coast songstress said.

"After releasing my live EP, Moving On, a lot of people commented that they loved the stripped back and intimate sound, so folks, that's what you're getting this time around."

About $25,000 was needed to realise the album, including hiring a film company to create music videos.

"Being able to record my new songs to a high standard is essential to my career moving forward. It's also an amazing experience getting to hear my songs come to life in the studio and work with talented musicians in the process."

A crowdfunding campaign has now been launched through IndieGoGo with an initial target of $17,000 here.

Fans who contribute to the campaign can get access to special perks, including live streams and updates from the studio, to a house concert.

Thompson will also be hitting the road this month with fellow musicians Rob Grover and Ryan Fisherman, performing songs that will feature on the new album. She will also play to West Coast audiences in Taylorville, Reefton and Franz Josef Glacier.