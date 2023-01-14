Exhausted fire crews battle alleged arsons

Exhausted and frustrated Greymouth firefighters are praying for respite after more deliberately lit fires in the town on Thursday night kept them from their beds for several hours.

While some relief arrived yesterday morning, Fire and Emergency NZ said the 15-20mm of rain might not be enough to counter the tinder dry conditions across the region — and with a suspected arsonist at work.

"This rain will help a little bit but not much," Greymouth fire chief Lee Swinburn said.

Fire Emergency NZ extended the restricted fire season into Westland district, joining the ban imposed last week on Grey and Buller districts.

West Coast police urged residents who notice any suspicious behaviour to notify it immediately as the police try to "smoke out’' the firebug, with four suspicious fires this week alone.

Mr Swinburn said the calls last night were straight out arsons.

"They have been deliberately lit ... totally unnecessary."

The first call was to John Sturgeon Park, where a rubbish skip had been set alight. Then a blaze erupted in bush along Watson Creek, Karoro, where someone had torched the bone-dry scrub behind the foreshore.

Mr Swinburn said a large area of bush was burnt and it took four Greymouth fire crews with more than 20 firefighters to bring it under control.

"That is a suspicious arson. That fire started in the bush, not on the beach."

It capped off weeks of local fire volunteers being stretched to their limits, including seven beach fires in the past month alone.

On Wednesday, 23 volunteer firefighters and a helicopter with monsoon bucket spent hours quelling a suspicious fire on the beach at Blaketown in 28degC heat. That night they were also called to a suspicious fence fire in the same area.

"The last couple of weeks we're just tying up a lot of resources and a lot of man hours, and we would like to get a break from it," Mr Swinburn said.

"We'd like to enjoy the summer ourselves."

Senior Sergeant Brent Cook, of Greymouth, confirmed the CIB was investigating the latest fires.

Police were keeping an open mind but the perpetrators were probably "a group of idiots" and in response police would be implementing extra measures.

This included stepping up patrols in and around the main area of interest — the West Coast Wilderness Cycle Trail behind the beach area.

Locals using the Wilderness Trail and beach needed to promptly report any strange behaviour by an individual or a group seen in that area.

Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson today described the fires as "pure stupidity" that were putting lives and property at risk.

Deliberately lighting a skip bin at the rugby park in the middle of a residential area was particularly "bloody madness."

"It could have quite easily taken off and people got hurt."

By Brendon McMahon