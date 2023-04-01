Expect delays during bridge repair

Two single-lane bridges in South Westland, just south of Fox Glacier township, are getting routine maintenance repairs from April 11 into May.

Drivers travelling south of Fox Glacier may have up to 50 minutes or at worst, two-hour waits while this work is completed.

Fox River Bridge, closest to Fox Glacier township, will close overnight from April 11-14. The road will close at 10pm and reopen at 6am.

Cook River Bridge to the south will also close overnight, 10pm to 6am, from April 17-21.

Closures may occur during the day in the following weeks.

All planned closures are dependent upon good weather.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated at short notice.