Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Fire badly damages West Coast dairy

    The Korner Shoppe dairy has been left severely damaged after a major fire broke out in the building on Monday night. Photo: Supplied
    The owner of a Reefton dairy has been left distressed after a major fire broke out, severely damaging his property.

    Korner Shoppe owner Winston Ye had just closed up for the evening when he began to smell smoke.

    Emergency services were soon alerted and fire crews from Reefton, Ngahere, Ikamatua and Greymouth rushed to the dairy located on Buller Road about 9.05pm on Monday.

    Reefton deputy chief fire officer John Bell said within several minutes of the fire crews arriving on site, the building burst into flames.

    Fire crews remained on site for about three hours.

    While the structure of the building was still standing, the rest the dairy including the roof was left severely damaged, Mr Bell said.

    He said no one was inside the building.

    Living on site, Mr Ye told the Greymouth Star he wondered if an electric blanket was responsible for the flames.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators were continuing to determine the cause of the blaze yesterday. St John New Zealand were notified of the fire, but were not required to attend as no injuries were sustained.

     - Georgia O'Connor-Harding

    Greymouth Star
