Fire contained in Westport

A commercial building in Westport has been badly damaged in a fire.

Fire crews were called to the property at the back of the Department of Conservation office on Russell St at 3.30am and found it well alight.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris told NewstalkZB crews from Granity and Waimangaroa were called out to help.

The fire had been contained and crews were dampening down any hotspots they could find, he said.

Norris said a fire safety officer was on the way to the scene from Greymouth.