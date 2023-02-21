Flood plans safe from Govt fund shifts: leaders

Peter Haddock. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

West Coast leaders say planned flood protection schemes at Westport and Franz Josef will not lose out, despite the Government rearrangement of spending in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle in the North Island.

West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O’Connor said those two projects were still on track for the Government to come to the party.

The scale of the North Island event did not lessen the need for a proposed $56 million co-funded Westport scheme or the $24 million Waiho (Waiau) River scheme, he said.

However, the Government was being careful to ensure the best value for money.

"We have just got to make sure [West Coast schemes] are long-term solutions. Nothing can be guaranteed in today’s world ... We’ve got to have a reasonably good idea that the spend is a good spend," Mr O’Connor said.

"When mud is to the roof of houses and infrastructure is totally destroyed, it is pretty confronting, nonetheless flooding on the Waiho has had an impact."

Cyclone Gabrielle had simply reinforced the need for better community resilience and local authorities needed to take their role in that seriously, he said.

West Coast Regional Council acting chairman Peter Haddock acknowledged the Government would have to "reprioritise" after the cyclone.

"I would hope they would reprioritise other spending towards resilience. I believe it reinforces our case — we need to spend to protect," he said.

"On the other side, if you want to look at moving Westport [township], the cost is phenomenal."

The Westport business case would be cheaper than moving the town or another flood in the short term.

Cr Haddock said it looked like the greatest damage in the cyclone had been where protection banks were not fit for purpose.

"It just reinforces the fact that we need to continue to have these protection schemes," he said.

"I would hope that the Government will prioritise the protection of land behind vulnerable areas," he said.

By: Brendon McMahon - Local democracy reporter