Flooding closes part of West Coast highway

Flooding has closed part of State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

MetService says it's been a wet and thundery start to Monday. Hokitika Airport recorded just over 80mm of rain in the last 12 to 8am, with 26mm falling between 2am and 3am.

Greymouth saw just over 60mm in the last 12 hours to 8am.

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi is advising all drivers to avoid the area between Barrytown and Punakaiki, or delay their journey if possible.

Grey District Council warned that access to Moana Rd via Stillwater is closed due to flooding, with Kaiata to Stillwater now open after an earlier closure.

Crews were also monitoring Arnold Valley Rd, Inchbonnie, Paroa and other "known trouble spots".

People are being asked to take extra care on the roads and avoid driving through floodwaters whenever possible.

Planned work on Milton Rd up Arnott Heights has also been postponed until tomorrow as crews deal with the aftermath of the heavy downpour overnight.

