Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Further historic sexual offending at West Coast sports clubs suspected

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Greymouth police are seeking information about historic sexual offending against boys on the West Coast.

    Allan William Walton, an 87-year-old West Coast man, today pleaded guilty to charges of multiple historic sexual offences against young boys and male adolescents on the West Coast occurring in the late 1950s through to the 1980s.

    Police said the victims identified so far shared a link though several sports clubs that Walton was involved with.

    Those sports clubs include West Coast junior rugby league clubs and the Greymouth Memorial swimming baths.

    Police said they would like to speak to anyone who may have direct information of similar offending by Allan Walton.

    Walton was also known by the nickname "Skeeter" at the time of the offending, police said.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter