Gloriavale mother denies cutting off daughter

Three current Gloriavale members gave evidence in court on Wednesday. Photo: RNZ

A Gloriavale mother has denied cutting all ties with her daughter after she chose to leave the West Coast commune.

The testimony prompted the woman's daughter Rose Standtrue to storm out of the Employment Court hearing in Greymouth on Wednesday.

Six former Gloriavale women, including Rose, are seeking a ruling they were employees, not volunteers, during their time at Haupiri.

Gloriavale's leaders deny the claims the women were employees.

Allegations of ongoing sexual abuse and "slave-like" work conditions have been unveiled by former members during the hearing.

Rose claimed she was cut off by her family after she left Gloriavale in 2021.

Her mother, Hannah Patience Standtrue, was the first of three current members to give evidence in court on Wednesday, and denied claims she had cut off her daughter.

But the mother-of-12, who occasionally appeared tearful on the stand, admitted she had limited contact.

"If she [Rose] was respectful and she respected what I believed, and she wasn't going to undermine what I believed with my children, I might consider having more to do with her," Hannah said.

"But because I believe she would want to undermine my children and my faith and what I stand for, I have chosen to have limited contact with her."

Hannah refuted her daughter's claims she had ceased all contact and said there had been at least two meetings.

Rose previously told the court her treatment at Gloriavale led her to contemplate suicide.

She also alleged she was physically restrained from seeing her family after she attempted to visit her siblings on site, three weeks before her August 2022 testimony.

Her mother on Wednesday disagreed.

"She pushed me," Hannah said.

"They [Rose's siblings] were given a choice if they wanted to see her."

This account sparked Rose to walk out of the public gallery, before returning about 15 minutes later, visibly upset.

Another member also told the court that "society's push for equal rights for women" was not applicable to her marriage in Gloriavale.

Angel Benjamin said women had clearly defined roles and "God had made men and women different".

"Women's roles in society ... it's definitely not something that I am seeking for, a push for equality with my husband.

"I really cringe at the term partner, I choose to use more endearing words ... I am very happy."

Gloriavale member Christiana Standtrue told the court allegations of sexual harassment at the West Coast commune had been "exaggerated".

She said she had not witnessed or experienced any abuse.

However, she said the Gloriavale community, including the men and leaders, had developed a better understanding around the issue of consent of physical touching.

The hearing resumes on Thursday.