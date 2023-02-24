Gloriavale: Private conversations 'could be shared with leaders'

Six former Gloriavale women are seeking a court ruling they were employees, not volunteers, during their time at the West Coast sect. Photo: RNZ

A Gloriavale woman admits private conversations among members that deviated from their beliefs could be shared with leaders.

The comments came as more members of the West Coast sect took to the witness stand during Employment Court hearing proceedings in Greymouth.

Six former Gloriavale women are seeking a court ruling they were employees, not volunteers, during their time there.

One of the plaintiffs, Rosanna Overcomer, previously told the court she withheld her "deepest aspirations" out of fear of being ousted from Gloriavale, and therefore her family.

During cross-examination by leavers' lawyer Brian Henry, Rapture Standtrue told the court on Thursday it was possible conversations could be shared with leaders.

"There are principles we have at Gloriavale," she said.

"And if people don't want what we have there… yes, there could be an element, if people believed they need help, or would like to talk to someone, then that could be shared."

Henry then sought clarification, asking Standtrue whether she accepted that if something was said that was "not in accordance with the narrow teaching of Gloriavale", then it could result in a "servants and shepherds" meeting.

She replied: "It's possible".

Standtrue also claimed to have a close friendship with Overcomer when she was still in Gloriavale.

"I don't deny that she probably didn't tell me everything. I had no reason to doubt that she wanted to be at Gloriavale, so I wasn't afraid of her speaking her mind to me and I wasn't afraid of speaking my mind to her.

"Sometimes, the things we shared definitely weren't in line with everything at Gloriavale… but there was a trust there."

Allegations of sexual harassment and "slave-like" work conditions have been reported by former members.

Standtrue had earlier spoken about how she was kept in a caravan for several weeks as punishment when she was caught stealing as an 11-year-old.

However, she told the court she felt the punishment handed down by leaders had a positive impact on her.

"I felt shame in my wrong, and I felt ashamed to face people that I loved," she said.

"I felt ashamed that I had disappointed the Lord. But here was one of the leaders, Howard Temple, accepting me and showing me that he believed in me."

Standtrue said the punishment also included exclusion from attending school.

Earlier, the granddaughter of Gloriavale head Howard Temple broke down during her testimony and said her grandfather had "changed Gloriavale for the better".

Christy Benjamin described Temple as a loving and caring man.

"He knows what it's like to not have a father, as his father was hardly ever home," she sobbed. "So he grew up with an appreciation and an empathy towards women."

She also told the court public shaming of women had occurred in the past, but that it was not commonplace and had only occurred under "certain leaders".

Presiding judge Christina Inglis was to visit Gloriavale on Friday.