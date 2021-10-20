Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Gloriavale school teacher in court on assault charges

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    A Gloriavale school teacher who allegedly assaulted four children aged between 9 and 11 years, declined an offer of legal aid when he appeared in the Greymouth District Court today on seven charges of assaulting children.

    The alleged offending was between March 2017 and April this year.

    Judge Alistair Garland offered Vigilant Standtrue, 39, an opportunity to consult with a duty lawyer, however Standtrue declined, saying the "Lord" was helping him.

    Standtrue said the main reason he opted not to engage a lawyer was a matter of his faith.
    Judge Garland accepted that.

    Standtrue, who did not seek name suppression, said he was not in a position to plead to the charges as he was due to have discussions towards resolution with the Crown on Friday.

    Judge Garland further remanded Standtrue without plea to November 17.

    "This is the last time you will be remanded without plea. At your next appearance you will need to enter pleas to all of the charges," Judge Garland said.

     

    Greymouth Star

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter