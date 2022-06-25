Govt adds further $10m to Westport recovery package

The Government will give a further $10 million to flood-hit Westport, bringing the total recovery package to $100 million.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced the funding during a visit to Buller on Thursday.

Westport was hit by a devastating flood 11 months ago, followed by another in February, which badly damaged the town’s water supply.

Mr McAnulty said the money would help the Buller District Council restore damaged infrastructure, help to dredge the Buller River and get the flood-hit community back on its feet.

"It's an investment that will help the region to get beyond basic recovery and into a phase of longer term resilience, which is important given the increasingly frequent and severe weather," he said.

"This work also underscores the importance of the Government's proposed National Adaptation Plan, which looks to support communities to adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change, as well as a review of local government to support them into the future. The funding goes beyond the Government's usual financial support."

