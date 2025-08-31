Greymouth police seek help to identify man

Police say the man may be from Christchurch or possibly Nelson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/ NZ POLICE

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man following an assault in Greymouth recently.

In a statement today, police said they believe the man may be from Christchurch or possibly Nelson.

They said the assault occurred at a restaurant on the corner of Tainui St and Whall St about 10.45pm on Friday, August 8.

"If this is you, or you know who this man is, please update us online now or call 105."

Use the reference number 250811/6119.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media