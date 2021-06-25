Gun allegedly held to head during West Coast robbery

A police cordon on Cowper Street, Greymouth, yesterday. Photo: Greymouth Star

A gun was allegedly held to someone's head during a gang-related aggravated robbery in the West Coast on Wednesday night.

The drama which started Ngahere spilled into suburban Greymouth yesterday, with an entire street cordoned off by armed police.

Police were today tight-lipped over both the Ngahere incident — which the Greymouth Star understands involved a child victim — because charges have been laid in court.

A 32-year-old Greymouth man was arrested yesterday charged with aggravated robbery, assaulting a female, possession of a sawn-off firearm, and threatening to kill.

People familiar with the incident told the Star five gang members were involved in a home invasion in Ngahere about 9.30pm on Wednesday, leaving a mother and three children traumatised.

Following the alleged invasion, armed police yesterday blocked off Cowper Street — and all entrance and exit points from Raleigh Street to Sawyers Creek — and eventually made an arrest.

West Coast police area commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said today she was unable to comment on the Ngahere incident as a man had been arrested and matters were now before the court.

Court documents show that the man, who cannot be named, is accused of robbing a woman of her wallet, cellphone, $15 and some medication. He is further charged with assaulting the woman, carrying a shortened firearm and threatening to kill.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Greymouth District Court on July 7.

Acting detective senior sergeant Alexander Bruning said nobody had been "physically injured", although support was being provided to the victims.

Anyone with information about the Ngahere incident is asked to contact police on the 105 number or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

By Viv Logie