Heavy rain warning for parts of West Coast

Holidaymakers on the South Island's West Coast can expect plenty of rain today.

Westland about and south of Arthur's Pass has had a heavy rain warning in place since 1am through until 5pm.

In Westland north of Arthur's Pass, a heavy rain watch is in place from 9am until 1am tomorrow.

And MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Buller south of Karamea from tonight until 6am tomorrow.

Rain is expected to accumulate about the ranges and driving conditions may be hazardous in some areas.

MetService is advising people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case further areas are added.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said a cold front was making its way slowly up the country.

However, he said the warning was not unusual for this time of year.

Trampers are warned rain is expected to accumulate about the ranges.