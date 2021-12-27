Monday, 27 December 2021

Heavy rain warning for parts of West Coast

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Holidaymakers on the South Island's West Coast can expect plenty of rain today.

    Westland about and south of Arthur's Pass has had a heavy rain warning in place since 1am through until 5pm.

    In Westland north of Arthur's Pass, a heavy rain watch is in place from 9am until 1am tomorrow.

    And MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Buller south of Karamea from tonight until 6am tomorrow.

    Rain is expected to accumulate about the ranges and driving conditions may be hazardous in some areas.

    MetService is advising people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case further areas are added.

    MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said a cold front was making its way slowly up the country.

    However, he said the warning was not unusual for this time of year.

    Trampers are warned rain is expected to accumulate about the ranges.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter