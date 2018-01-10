Heavy rain warning for West Coast

It's time to haul out the umbrellas, with heavy rain set to fall on the West Coast.

The Hokitikia races had to be abandoned today due to overnight rain that has made the track unsafe, and MetService issued a severe weather warning for Westland and Buller for tomorrow and Friday.

A complex trough of low pressure would affect the South Island until Friday night, bringing rain to central and northern parts.

MetService said the heaviest rain should fall in Buller and Westland between Seddonville and Fox Glacier from overnight on Wednesday until early Friday.

Expect 120mm to 150mm in Buller and Westland between Seddonville and Fox Glacier during the period, especially about the ranges, and 50mm to 80mm elsewhere.

The forecaster warned heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips were also possible and driving conditions could be hazardous.

People were advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case other areas were added to the warning.



