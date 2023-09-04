Monday, 4 September 2023

'Help' message revealed as a prank

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    The message, right, seen in the sand at Lake Ahaura. Photo: NZ Police
    The message, right, seen in the sand at Lake Ahaura. Photo: NZ Police
    The mystery of the 'HELP' sign left scratched on the shore of a remote West Coast lake has been revealed as a prank by children.
    The message was discovered last week by a helicopter pilot passing overhead.

    It caused a flurry of speculation, as the little-known Lake Ahaura is remote and largely inaccessible.

    A police search team was deployed by a helicopter on Saturday but found nothing of significance.

    However, a "mortified" father had contacted police after reading media reports.

    Senior Sergeant Brent Cook said a local family had been boating on the lake and the children thought the sign would be a great joke.

    "Dad is taking appropriate action."

    Greymouth Star