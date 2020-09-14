Monday, 14 September 2020

Highway closed after slip near Haast

    A substantial slip triggered by heavy rain has closed SH6 south of Haast township on the West Coast side of the highway which links to Otago.

    NZ Transport Agency maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said the slip at Burke Flat was still moving and covered both lanes of the highway.

    “The weather which has triggered the slip is not forecast to improve today which makes it unsafe for contractors to start clearing the slip at this stage.

    "As a result, the highway will remain closed overnight with an update at midday Tuesday,” Ms Whinham said.

    Drivers were warned there was no alternative route from Haast to Otago than SH6.

    Drivers would need to take SH73 to Canterbury and down the South Island’s east coast, she said.

    Image: NZTA
    Image: NZTA

     

