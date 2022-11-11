Friday, 11 November 2022

1.00 pm

Hokitika sudden death investigated

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Police are investigating the sudden death of an 18-year-old man in Hokitika. 

    In a statement this afternoon, police said emergency services were called to a property in Livingstone St at 12.50am today. 

    Attempts to resuscitate the man were made, but he died. 

    "We are aware of the public interest in this incident and are working hard to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event," police said.

    Police are providing support to the family and ask that their privacy is respected. 

    "Further details will be released when they are available."

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter