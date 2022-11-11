Hokitika sudden death investigated

Police are investigating the sudden death of an 18-year-old man in Hokitika.

In a statement this afternoon, police said emergency services were called to a property in Livingstone St at 12.50am today.

Attempts to resuscitate the man were made, but he died.

"We are aware of the public interest in this incident and are working hard to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event," police said.

Police are providing support to the family and ask that their privacy is respected.

"Further details will be released when they are available."