Holiday 'nightmare': Mum badly injured in car park incident

Chelsea Ferguson (R) with her family. Photo: Givealittle

A Givealittle page for the young mother badly injured by an out-of-control car in Westport two days ago had amassed more than $17,000 in donations by early this evening.

Chelsea Ferguson had only just arrived from Australia and was popping into the New World supermarket before visiting family when she and and one of her four children were struck by a SUV driven by an elderly man in the car park.

They were initially flown to Nelson Hospital but have now been transferred to Christchurch Hospital in an attempt to save Ms Ferguson's leg. She sustained a compound fractured femur, broken shin and arterial damage in the accident.

The Greymouth Star understands the child has a broken collarbone and fractured wrist.

The accident occurred in front of her other children. The four are aged eight, six, four and two. Ms Ferguson's husband has flown from Australia to be with his wife and family.

According to the Givealittle page, set up by her cousin Samantha Coe: "The extent and permanency of her injuries are yet to be determined. Among other injuries she suffered, Chelsea will likely spend several weeks in hospital and undergo further surgeries in attempt to save her leg and regain function."

"This short holiday has turned into a nightmare. There will undoubtedly be costs involved for this young family and we would like to help relieve the burden by ensuring they do not need to worry about finances at this time."

Funds raised will cover mortgage payments and support of the family while she undergoes treatment, including travel between Australia and New Zealand.

- By Meg Fulford