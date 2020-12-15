Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Hot water cylinder fault likely cause of house fire, officer says

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand West Coast said the cause of the fire was probably a faulty hot...
    Fire and Emergency New Zealand West Coast said the cause of the fire was probably a faulty hot water cylinder. PHOTO: GREYMOUTH STAR
    A large fire which tore through an unoccupied house in Runanga was probably started by a faulty hot water cylinder.

    The single-storey property in Carroll St was extensively damaged. Fire crews from Runanga, Cobden and Greymouth were on site for several hours.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand West Coast area fire risk management officer Sam Bugler, said it was likely the fire was caused by a faulty hot water cylinder.

    He said it appeared a fault might have caused the cylinder to catch fire when the power to the cylinder was switched on yesterday.

    But he said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

    Runanga senior firefighter Aaron Sheehan said the house was extensively damaged, describing the empty building as ‘‘well past its use-by date’’.

    About 18 firefighters attacked the fire externally and internally, targeting the roof.

    Mr Sheehan said no neighbouring properties were threatened.

    The West Coast has been struck by a spate of house fires in the past year.

    A Greymouth family lost everything they owned in a fire caused by unattended cooking in High St last week.

    Earlier in the year, two houses went up in flames in Ross and Westport in one night, and a suspicious fire ripped through an empty building at the former Karoro Learning site in October. A house was lost in Rimu, and that was followed by a fire in Devon St, Greymouth.

    Mr Bugler said there had been a rise in the number of house fires lately, but there were no underlying factors.

    It was important residents remembered to check their smoke alarms and to remain ‘‘fire wise’’, particularly in light of the large fire caused last week by unattended cooking.

     — Greymouth Star


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter