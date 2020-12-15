Hot water cylinder fault likely cause of house fire, officer says

Fire and Emergency New Zealand West Coast said the cause of the fire was probably a faulty hot water cylinder. PHOTO: GREYMOUTH STAR

A large fire which tore through an unoccupied house in Runanga was probably started by a faulty hot water cylinder.

The single-storey property in Carroll St was extensively damaged. Fire crews from Runanga, Cobden and Greymouth were on site for several hours.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand West Coast area fire risk management officer Sam Bugler, said it was likely the fire was caused by a faulty hot water cylinder.

He said it appeared a fault might have caused the cylinder to catch fire when the power to the cylinder was switched on yesterday.

But he said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Runanga senior firefighter Aaron Sheehan said the house was extensively damaged, describing the empty building as ‘‘well past its use-by date’’.

About 18 firefighters attacked the fire externally and internally, targeting the roof.

Mr Sheehan said no neighbouring properties were threatened.

The West Coast has been struck by a spate of house fires in the past year.

A Greymouth family lost everything they owned in a fire caused by unattended cooking in High St last week.

Earlier in the year, two houses went up in flames in Ross and Westport in one night, and a suspicious fire ripped through an empty building at the former Karoro Learning site in October. A house was lost in Rimu, and that was followed by a fire in Devon St, Greymouth.

Mr Bugler said there had been a rise in the number of house fires lately, but there were no underlying factors.

It was important residents remembered to check their smoke alarms and to remain ‘‘fire wise’’, particularly in light of the large fire caused last week by unattended cooking.

— Greymouth Star



