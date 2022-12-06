Housing plan for racecourse scrutinised

Hokitika. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Fifty-five new homes — 30 for pensioners and another 25 affordable houses — are earmarked for half of the Hokitika Racecourse site zoned residential.

However, the commercial viability of the development still needs to be proven.

The recent announcement of a $3.5 million funding injection from Kainga Ora’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) for the planned subdivision was scrutinised around the Westland District Council table last week.

The boost was to fund critical infrastructure, but returning councillors had no recollection of a housing commitment.

"So can we just clarify that because there does seem to be some expectation, including from the [Housing] Minister’s office, that this is more than [infrastructure only]," iwi representative Paul Madgwick asked.

"It has galloped ahead quite a lot, hasn’t it?"

Council chief executive Simon Bastion said the funding was dependent on 55 new houses being built.

"This is an enabler, but there is a commitment for some housing to be delivered.

"In the agreement with IAF, we agreed to up to 30 pensioner houses as part of the portfolio to be delivered.

"The infrastructure comes with terms and conditions that we have to meet ... which was highlighted previously."

However, Cr Madgwick and fellow returning councillor Jane Neale did not recall that.

All of the discussions to date had been held behind closed doors.

"We talked about opportunities that the funding would enable the infrastructure," Cr Madgwick said.

"The next stage beyond that was to engage a third party that would be the developer for it.

"The last discussion we had about it was a fairly robust one.

"Cr Neale in particular was still uncertain because of the pressures from the equine community.

"When did we actually commit to 30 [houses]?"

Mr Bastion said it was done as part of the application.

The intention of development happening on half of the racecourse had also been highlighted in the long term plan.

The proceeds from the subdivision side would pay for the recreational activities on the other.

"The LTP [long-term plan] discussions talked about developing the site and about $4 million was put into the plan to develop it.

"Obviously this $3.5 million offsets [the majority] of that $4 million to develop the site to enable a housing development to occur," Mr Bastion said.

Cr Neale said she understood the earmarked plan funding to be separate.

The submissions had come out very strongly in support of developing some sort of equestrian facility.

"But we haven’t really gone out and put forward the big picture for people to discuss," she said.

However, Cr Madgwick said it seemed the "horse had bolted".

"I understand it was an opportunity ... and we had to be in in order to benefit from it, but I just feel like we’ve missed a step out here."

Mr Bastion apologised if there had been some miscommunication, but said "council gave me the authority to finalise negotiations to get $3.5 million across the table".

Deputy Mayor Steven Gillett asked how committed the new council was to the project.

Mr Bastion said part of the agreement was to go forward with housing, but there were out clauses, and it come down to commercial liability.

"We don’t put ourselves in a position whereby doing a development is going to cost council so there’s definitely some out clauses in that space."

The funding for the housing would come from a developer.

The next stage would be engaging with developers or other parties to construct those facilities, he said.

An update would come to the next council meeting on Thursday.

— Janna Sherman / Hokitika Guardian

— Paul Madgwick, an iwi representative on the Westland District Council, is the editor of the Greymouth Star, Hokitika Guardian and West Coast Messenger.