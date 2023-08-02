Lightning, massive wind gusts batter West Coast

Cape Foulwind lived up to its name, with wind gusts up to 200kmh recorded. File photo: Neville Peat

Metservice recorded 1342 lightning strikes along the West Coast between 4pm and 7pm yesterday - 598 of them in Buller alone.

"The main event were the thunderstorms which would have kicked off everything there, with gusts of about 40 knots or 75kph recorded around 5pm, with an average of 40kph," a spokesman said.

At Cape Foulwind, one gust reached 111knots - about 200kph.

"(It was) unlikely anyone felt it as the recording was taken at a very exposed point, influenced by the terrain and most likely very localised - it would have been quite the smack there."

At about the same time Hokitika Airport recorded 80kph gusts.

Storm conditions saw Westport fire crews attend two callouts in the space of half an hour.

Just before 5pm strong winds snapped a power-pole on Orowaiti Rd, bringing lines down across the street.

Deputy fire chief Trevor O'Dea said the winds had strewn debris across the road.

At 5.20pm, the brigade was called to a Pakington St address where a large commercial garage lost a 5m section of its eastern side, which was "blown out".

The roller door was left flapping in the wind and other damage included broken windows. Something had been thrown into the other side of the damaged building, leaving large indentations where it had been struck.

The commercial garage would be inspected today.

The Ross brigade cleared a fallen tree on State Highway 6 at Fergusons Bush just after 10.30pm.

- Meg Fulford