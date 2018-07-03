'Lucky escape' for tanker driver

Photo: Greymouth Star

A fully-laden diesel tanker has a small culvert to thank for stopping it plunging over the bank into the Grey River after a collision with a car on the Blackball-Taylorville Road.

Brunner Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Rob Lunn suggested the tanker driver buy a Lotto ticket after his lucky escape just after 8am yesterday.

"It would have been a disaster, not only for the driver but the environment had the tanker ended up in the river," Mr Lunn said.

The tanker was teetering very close to a bank, and a small culvert that caught one of the wheels probably stopped it from going into the river.

The truck driver said he had feared he was heading for the river, saying he lost steering in the impact and had "no control of where he was going".

No one was injured.