Man charged after fire guts Indian restaurant

The fire began early on June 17 and tore through the Tainui St restaurant. Image: Greymouth Star

A man has been charged with burglary and arson following a fire that gutted an Indian restaurant in Greymouth last month.

At its height, more than 60 firefighters were called in to tackle the blaze that began shortly before 4am on June 17.

The Priya Restaurant in Tainui St had "major damage" and an office block at the rear of that building was also damaged, a fire officer said at the time.

Detective Sergeant Kirsten Norton said a 55-year-old man was due to appear in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday.

Police thanked members of the public and the victims for their help with the investigation.