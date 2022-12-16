Man dies at remote West Coast river

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has died at the Mikonui River, south of Ross on the West Coast, this afternoon.
A statement from police said they received a report at about 11am that a man had gone into the river while mustering cattle and had not resurfaced.
A search team, including police staff and Search and Rescue personnel, LandSAR, Surf Lifesaving, Swift Water Rescue, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and a local helicopter were deployed to search in the isolated location.A Swift Water Rescue team located him deceased late this afternoon, about 12km from where he entered the water.
The man's death will be referred to the Coroner.