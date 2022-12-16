Friday, 16 December 2022

Man dies at remote West Coast river

    A man has died at the Mikonui River, south of Ross on the West Coast, this afternoon.

    A statement from police said they received a report at about 11am that a man had gone into the river while mustering cattle and had not resurfaced.

    A search team, including police staff and Search and Rescue personnel, LandSAR, Surf Lifesaving, Swift Water Rescue, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and a local helicopter were deployed to search in the isolated location.

    A Swift Water Rescue team located him deceased late this afternoon, about 12km from where he entered the water.

    The man's death will be referred to the Coroner.

