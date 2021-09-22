Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Man missing on West Coast trail, police appeal for info

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Missing 29-year-old Aritra Basu. Photo: Supplied
    Tasman Police are appealing for sightings of missing 29-year-old Aritra Basu.

    In a statement Police said Aritra has been missing for four days while his car has been located at the start of the Tiropahi Track in Charleston, near Westport.

    A friend concerned about the whereabouts of Aritra reported him missing on Wednesday morning.

    Police said Aritra's friends and family have concerns for his welfare and urged anyone who may have seen him to contact 105, quoting file number 210922/8233.

    RNZ

