Man who fled police found hiding up tree

    Police found a Greymouth man hiding high up in a tree near Runanga after he sped away from officers early this morning.

    Senior Sergeant Brent Cook said the 31-year-old had been stopped by police but then fled at high speed.

    Police did not pursue and turned off their flashing lights, but later found the car broken down.

    The driver had decamped, so a police dog was brought in and tracked him through scrub and a chest-deep creek to a large pine tree, where he was found 20m to 30m up, Snr Sgt Cook said.

    He was charged with driving while disqualified for the third or subsequent time, and failing to stop.

    -  By Laura Mills, Greymouth Star

