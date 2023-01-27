Missing Rununga man: Search efforts focus on Bell Hill

Martin O'Brien has been missing since Sunday, January 22. Photos: Supplied by NZ Police

Search teams have been put into the Bell Hill area after the discovery of missing Runanga man Martin O'Brien's ute this morning.

Family members discovered the blue Mazda ute on Bell Hill Road, near Rotomanu, shortly before police staff sent a helicopter into the same area of the Southern Alps foothills, but the flight was delayed by fog.

Today's discovery is a breakthrough and comes five days after Mr O'Brien was last seen about 8.30pm on Sunday, when he grabbed a backpack and told his daughter he was "going bush".

Since then, police and family have been appealing for sightings of the ute.

Described as a very capable bushman, Mr O'Brien was caught on camera fuelling up at the Z service station in Greymouth about 9pm, after leaving his home in Runanga.

Another piece of surveillance footage was uncovered yesterday which showed the ute travelling north through Dobson at 9.38pm.

The Crooked Route, a track near Bell Hill Road, is a track advised as being "only for experienced trampers" and follows the Crooked River along very steep and rough terrain, passing gorges and rapids.

Several backcountry huts are located in the area, including Jacko Flat, Top Crooked, Lake Morgan and Camp Creek.

Senior sergeant Brent Cook, of Greymouth, said today the case was a "hot file" with "considerable resources deployed".

Reports that police had ceased the search were "absolutely" refuted.

Asked if police would be using a helicopter in the area of interest, Mr Cook said: "Helicopters are only effective if people want to be found."

- Meg Fulford