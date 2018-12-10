More charges after Westport arrmed callout

More charges have been laid after an armed police callout in Westport on Saturday.

Sergeant Andrew Lyes said today that members of the Armed Offenders Squad went to a property following an incident on Thursday, in which a man was threatened with a sawn-off firearm and kidnapped after a dispute.

A 25-year-old man arrested on Saturday was facing kidnapping and firearms charges and was due to appear in the Westport District Court on Thursday.

During the incident, an AOS member was bitten and assaulted by a woman.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with obstruction and assaulting a police officer.

She was due to appear in the Blenheim District Court today.