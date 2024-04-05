Motorcyclists crash near Haast

Two motorcyclist have been injured following a collision on State Highway 6 near Haast.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened near the intersection with Grassy Creek Rd about 6.25pm today.

One rider was seriously injured, while the other had moderate injuries.

A St John ambulance from Haast and two rescue helicopters were at the scene - one from Queenstown and one from Greymouth.

No further information was yet available.