Motorcyclists crash near Haast

    By John Lewis
    Two motorcyclist have been injured following a collision on State Highway 6 near Haast.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash happened near the intersection with Grassy Creek Rd about 6.25pm today.

    One rider was seriously injured, while the other had moderate injuries.

    A St John ambulance from Haast and two rescue helicopters were at the scene - one from Queenstown and one from Greymouth. 

    No further information was yet available. 

     

     