Motorcyclists crash near Haast

Two motorcyclist have been injured following a collision on State Highway 6 near Haast.
A police spokeswoman said the crash happened near the intersection with Grassy Creek Rd about 6.25pm today.
One rider was seriously injured, while the other had moderate injuries.
A St John ambulance from Haast and two rescue helicopters were at the scene - one from Queenstown and one from Greymouth.
No further information was yet available.