Motorists urged to avoid travel in West Coast

Motorists are being urged to avoid travelling on the West Coast as weather worsens tonight.

State Highway 6 is now closed from Harihari to Haast and police said they advise against travel unless it's absolutely essential.

Wild weather is causing multiple slips and flooding in Tasman and the West Coast.

Mark Pinner, Waka Kotahi's Manager System Management Central South Island, said in a statement that the heavy rain has brought down trees and slips along the route this afternoon.

"This includes a large slip at Lake Ianthe between Ross and Harihari.

"Our road crews have been working hard to clear debris all day and will continue through to nightfall.

"However, we are pulling them out tonight for safety reasons and with more heavy rain forecast."

Pinner said contractors will be back first thing in the morning to continue their work.

"We will reassess the highway's status tomorrow. But until then, it remains closed."

Police urge motorists to please obey signage that says roads are closed as emergency services may have difficulty reaching them.

Motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website before they travel.

"If you're in areas subject to weather warnings and weather watches, please check the road conditions before you head out," Pinner said.

"If you can, delay your travel until the worst of the weather passes. It's much better to arrive late than not at all."