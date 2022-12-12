'My daughter started screaming': Tornado hits suburban Westport

The debris-strewn garden of Litia Wild in Westport after a tornado struck. Photo: Supplied

A tornado swept through the north-west part of Westport yesterday afternoon, tearing off parts of a roof, smashing windows, and throwing trampolines around.

Westport chief fire officer Alan Kennedy said the brigade was called out three times from about 3pm due to the event.

"Basically, there was very heavy rain and then this twister came in off the sea from the North Beach end and cut through the back of the town over the lagoon and down through Queen St.

"The first house had a ceiling collapse due to the wind pressure in the roof space, so we screwed that back up to keep the house liveable."

Also on Queen St, a yard full of debris needed to be secured, while in a third incident a fence blew over risking an escape by some goats. The brigade erected a temporary fence at that site.

Overall, Mr Kennedy said the area got off lightly.

"We thought there would be a lot more damage, there were several trampolines found themselves rehomed from one property to another. We were expecting more damage to houses and lines, but luckily that didn't happen."

Litia Wild said she was playing with her five-year-old daughter in the sunroom, from where she could see her pristine backyard, when the rain got very heavy.

"It's a bit of a blur, but the rain dropped, and the wind picked up.

"We get heavy wind here anyway. But it started blowing like a gale and didn't slow down. It built up, and up, and up, and up.

"My daughter started screaming."

As the tornado hit, the rain instantly eased.

Ms Wild never saw the typical tornado spout, but things started flying all over the place.

When it subsided, she found a trail of destruction through her property including her fruit trees stripped.

The garage fascia had been stripped, and the back window of a house bus smashed.

The trampoline was thrown over the fence, taking out part of her washing line, and a glass table was blown and smashed.

Two bits of fence were gone.

The tornado had left a line of damage to the corner of the street, she said.

- Meg Fulford and Laura Mills