Friday, 27 November 2020

Mystery over helicopter accident in Haast

    The Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed it is investigating a helicopter accident that happened in Haast last Sunday.

    A CAA media spokeswomen said the accident involving a Hughes helicopter occurred during a deer recovery operation as the aircraft lifted off from a river bed near Haast. No-one was injured.

    A Transport Accident Investigation Commission spokesman said the commission was aware of the accident but it was not conducting an investigation.

    Neither organisation would say who was operating the helicopter.

     

