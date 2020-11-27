Mystery over helicopter accident in Haast

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed it is investigating a helicopter accident that happened in Haast last Sunday.
A CAA media spokeswomen said the accident involving a Hughes helicopter occurred during a deer recovery operation as the aircraft lifted off from a river bed near Haast. No-one was injured.
A Transport Accident Investigation Commission spokesman said the commission was aware of the accident but it was not conducting an investigation.
Neither organisation would say who was operating the helicopter.