Friday, 9 April 2021

New appointment at West Coast Regional Council

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Dr Lynda Murchison. Photo: supplied
    Dr Lynda Murchison. Photo: supplied
    The West Coast Regional Council has a new consents and compliance manager.
    Lynda Murchison takes up the role in May, replacing Heather McKay, who resigned last month for a job in the private sector.

    Dr Murchison has been working for Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu, while also serving as a Hurunui district councillor and brings a wealth of experience to the West Coast, according to regional council chief executive Vin Smith.

    "She holds a PhD in geography; is full a member of the New Zealand Planning Institute and has worked for 25 years in senior managerial positions for regional and district councils, Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu and private practice."

    The new consents manager also holds a New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture and has farmed sheep and beef in partnership with her husband John Murchison for more than 20 years.

    The couple has two sons, and though originally from Canterbury, Dr Murchison has strong connections with the West Coast through her mother's family.

    "We're very fortunate to have landed someone of her calibre, but the stars aligned - they have a house in Paroa and clearly the Coast is a place she loves and wants to be," Mr Smith said.

    By Lois Williams
    Local democracy reporter

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter